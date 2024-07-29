PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,685,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after buying an additional 496,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after buying an additional 417,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PPG opened at $127.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

