PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $127.98. 679,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.