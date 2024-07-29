Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89. Popular has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $105.01. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Popular by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Popular by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Popular by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

