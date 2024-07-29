Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.12

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $107.00 million and approximately $4,811.69 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00110009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008446 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

