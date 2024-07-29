Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Raised to $145.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Plexus stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.93. The stock had a trading volume of 46,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,706. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.23. Plexus has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $132.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $431,894.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $431,894.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $477,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,784 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 56.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 86,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

