Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pixie Dust Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PXDT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. 11,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,858. Pixie Dust Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.21 target price on shares of Pixie Dust Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pixie Dust Technologies Company Profile

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

