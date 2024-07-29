Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $277.51

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $277.51 and last traded at $275.91, with a volume of 9263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $275.15.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.28.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

