Piper Sandler Boosts First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target to $56.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 5.1 %

FBIZ stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.83.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.