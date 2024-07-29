Piper Sandler Boosts Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target to $17.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWB

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $388.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.