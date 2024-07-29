Pinterest (PINS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Pinterest has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $37.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 178.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

