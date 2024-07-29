Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 214,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $85.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.77.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

