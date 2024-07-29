Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408,954 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.68% of Phillips 66 worth $467,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,435,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,111. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.41 and a one year high of $174.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average is $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

