Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $113.36 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,556,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,292,000 after buying an additional 481,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,247,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,510,000 after buying an additional 1,684,992 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,085,000 after buying an additional 1,800,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after buying an additional 125,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,050,000 after buying an additional 1,856,551 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

