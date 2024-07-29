Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,556,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,292,000 after acquiring an additional 481,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,247,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,510,000 after buying an additional 1,684,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,820 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $113.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The company has a market cap of $177.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $114.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

