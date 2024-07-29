PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Short Interest Update

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

PFXNZ stock remained flat at $22.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

