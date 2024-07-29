Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.56

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 5880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Pearson by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

