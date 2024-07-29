PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,792 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at $737,852.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.