Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and First Majestic Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 7.18 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.36 First Majestic Silver $573.80 million 3.01 -$135.11 million ($0.16) -37.19

Analyst Recommendations

Osisko Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Osisko Development and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 114.33%. Given First Majestic Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63% First Majestic Silver -9.18% -3.28% -2.25%

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Osisko Development on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

