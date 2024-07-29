Oppenheimer Cuts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $95.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNC. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.77. 229,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

