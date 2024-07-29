OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) PT Raised to $13.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. 44,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

