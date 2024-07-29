Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.91-1.03 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.36.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
