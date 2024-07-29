Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 2,554,644 Shares

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Onestream Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Onestream stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $27.85. 868,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,146. Onestream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

Get Onestream alerts:

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.