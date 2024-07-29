OMG Network One Day Volume Reaches $8.53 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00040336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

