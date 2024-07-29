OMG Network (OMG) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $36.84 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00040673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.