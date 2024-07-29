Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 1,818,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,080,538 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $44.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 4,375.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Olin by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

