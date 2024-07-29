OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 stock remained flat at $22.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $22.48.

Get OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 alerts:

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

first source capital inc is a financial services company located in 151 applegrove st, sudbury, ontario, canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.