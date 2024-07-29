NWI Management LP Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

NWI Management LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,810,000. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,419,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,951. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.72.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.