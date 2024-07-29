NWI Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

NWI Management LP decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,745,000 after purchasing an additional 149,866 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,620,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in Cloudflare by 36.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 120,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $3,911,513.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $17,219,798.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $3,911,513.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $17,219,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $1,183,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,232 shares of company stock worth $55,423,126 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

