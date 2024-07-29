NWI Management LP Increases Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

NWI Management LP boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 915,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 0.2% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MLCO. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.87. 1,595,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,483. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.