Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Down 53.4% in July

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the June 30th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JFR remained flat at $8.84 during midday trading on Friday. 476,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,429. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $95,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

