Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.65. 262,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,111. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
