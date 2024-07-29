NorthWestern Energy Group (NWE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NWE stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

