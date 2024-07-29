NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on August 15th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $3.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.46.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
