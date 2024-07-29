Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Increased to $515.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $440.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.54.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $480.09. 315,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,052. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.23. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

