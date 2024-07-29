Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $31,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $478.78. 491,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,274. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $441.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.54.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

