Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Update

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,231,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 2,822,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,311.0 days.
Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NHMAF remained flat at $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nihon M&A Center has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.
About Nihon M&A Center
