Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 15th

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$539.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.47.

Insider Activity at Nexus Industrial REIT

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Insiders purchased 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691 in the last 90 days. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.47.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

