NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Down 0.8%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.59 and last traded at $73.69. 913,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,648,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 29,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

