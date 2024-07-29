Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,371,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,322. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

