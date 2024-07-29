New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Down 2.9%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.89. 273,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,215,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NYCB. Citigroup boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

New York Community Bancorp’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.