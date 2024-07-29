Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Trading Up 3.9%

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58. Approximately 808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 123,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGNE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neurogene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

