Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 30th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $99,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,344,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,652,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $29,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,668.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,344,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,652,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,505 shares of company stock worth $165,089. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,786 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,712 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,068,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 139,644 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 911,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 189,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2,822.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 532,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 912,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.66. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.31% and a negative net margin of 195.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

