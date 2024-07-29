Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NAVI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Navient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navient

Navient Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. Navient has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 4.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Navient by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Navient by 1.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 133,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Navient by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.