National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the June 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

National CineMedia Stock Up 0.2 %

NCMI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.72. 98,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,267. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $552.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 444,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

