National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

