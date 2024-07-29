Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $103.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,636,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.48. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.23.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $175,348.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $175,348.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,008 shares of company stock valued at $12,018,667 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

