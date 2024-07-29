Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $75.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 3,057,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,824,594 shares.The stock last traded at $67.50 and had previously closed at $66.96.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.