Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 2.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 1,792,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,813,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
