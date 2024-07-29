Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 2.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 1,792,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,813,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.