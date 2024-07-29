Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.90

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.90 and last traded at $70.58, with a volume of 95137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $114,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $14,441,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

