MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.59 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $51.59 million and $32.40 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,755,220,549 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

